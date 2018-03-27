Beaver County man allegedly sent unsolicited child porn to dozens of people

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Beaver County resident who allegedly spent years sending unsolicited child porn and harassing messages to about 40 people is headed to court.

Brent “Twerky” Cotman, 31, of Rochester, would repeatedly call people and send them unwanted messages via text and Facebook messenger, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Shapiro. These messages often included pictures of naked children.

Three of the people he allegedly contacted were minors.

In one case he spent four years calling and messaging a Rochester woman, using an app to disguise his phone number, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. He threatened to rape and kill her children, and once messaged the woman with a description of the outfit she was wearing that day, the victim told WPXI.

The FBI, the Beaver County District Attorney's Office and the Office of the Attorney General spent more than a year investigating Cotman.

When they searched his home they found 13 cell phones, according to WPXI.

Cotman was arrested in February and charged by the attorney general's office with five counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, the charges were held for court.

A trial has been scheduled for July 9.

“My office will prosecute anyone that tries to prey on children to the fullest extent of the law,” Shapiro said in a statement. “This man sent inappropriate, unsolicited images to dozens of people — some of whom were minors. My office will hold him accountable for his actions.”

Cotman is being held in Beaver County Jail on $30,000 cash bail.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.