Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Edinboro University president resigns amid faculty outrage

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Edinboro University's embattled president has resigned amid condemnation from faculty and students.

H. Fred Walker has served less than two years as the head of the state-run university in Erie County.

His resignation is effective Friday.

Provost Michael J. Hannan will serve as acting president, according to an announcement by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

In a recent interview with the Chronicle of Higher Education , Walker described a troubled relationship with faculty, saying they could not be reasoned with.

The Chronicle reported that Walker was attempting to orchestrate a publicity campaign to garner support for his plans to cut programs at the financially struggling university.

His comments and The Chronicle's reporting sparked outrage among faculty, which already had a troubled relationship with Walker, and students, who started a petition demanding his resignation.

Walker apologized for his comments, and announced his resignation several days later.

“We thank Dr. Walker for his service to Edinboro University over the past two years,” state system Interim Chancellor Dr. Karen M. Whitney said in a statement. “I respect his decision and wish him well.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me