Edinboro University president resigns amid faculty outrage

Edinboro University's embattled president has resigned amid condemnation from faculty and students.

H. Fred Walker has served less than two years as the head of the state-run university in Erie County.

His resignation is effective Friday.

Provost Michael J. Hannan will serve as acting president, according to an announcement by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

In a recent interview with the Chronicle of Higher Education , Walker described a troubled relationship with faculty, saying they could not be reasoned with.

The Chronicle reported that Walker was attempting to orchestrate a publicity campaign to garner support for his plans to cut programs at the financially struggling university.

His comments and The Chronicle's reporting sparked outrage among faculty, which already had a troubled relationship with Walker, and students, who started a petition demanding his resignation.

Walker apologized for his comments, and announced his resignation several days later.

“We thank Dr. Walker for his service to Edinboro University over the past two years,” state system Interim Chancellor Dr. Karen M. Whitney said in a statement. “I respect his decision and wish him well.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.