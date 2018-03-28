Mega Millions jackpot tops $500M for 4th time in history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the fourth time in its history, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped half a billion dollars.

The prize for Friday's drawing is estimated at $502 million after no ticket matched the winning numbers Tuesday night, according to a news release.

The winning numbers were 7, 25, 43, 56 and 59. The gold Mega Ball was 13.

The last time the jackpot surpassed $500 million was in July 2016. Then, a ticket sold in Indiana won a $536 million prize, the release stated.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won was $656 million on March 30, 2012. No one from Pennsylvania has won any of the nine highest jackpots in the game's history.

Two tickets matched the five white balls Tuesday in Illinois and New Jersey, winning $1 million each, the release stated. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Jan. 5 at $451 million.

The winning numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. Friday.

The chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.