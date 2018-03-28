Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Mega Millions jackpot tops $500M for 4th time in history

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
Mega Million tickets at Tobacco Outlet in Bloomfield.
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
Mega Million tickets at Tobacco Outlet in Bloomfield.

Updated 9 hours ago

For the fourth time in its history, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped half a billion dollars.

The prize for Friday's drawing is estimated at $502 million after no ticket matched the winning numbers Tuesday night, according to a news release.

The winning numbers were 7, 25, 43, 56 and 59. The gold Mega Ball was 13.

The last time the jackpot surpassed $500 million was in July 2016. Then, a ticket sold in Indiana won a $536 million prize, the release stated.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won was $656 million on March 30, 2012. No one from Pennsylvania has won any of the nine highest jackpots in the game's history.

Two tickets matched the five white balls Tuesday in Illinois and New Jersey, winning $1 million each, the release stated. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Jan. 5 at $451 million.

The winning numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. Friday.

The chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me