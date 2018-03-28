Cops: Washington County man asked daughter to sell pot; 5 kids ate it

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Washington County man was arrested this week and charged with child endangerment after police said he gave his 14-year-old daughter marijuana to sell, which she gave to children as young as 7.

According to a criminal complaint, Kevin Lee Mick, 43, of Smith Township, had given his daughter several small bags of marijuana with instructions to sell them to another man for no less than $150. Instead, she took the marijuana to Burgettstown Community Park and bragged to other juveniles there about having it.

“The victims indicated the marijuana was green/brown in color and had a horrific smell similar to that of a skunk,” McDonald police wrote in the criminal complaint, filed Monday with District Judge Gary Havelka. At the park, five children age 7 to 14 ate some of the marijuana, police said.

Police said they recovered a bag with what a lab confirmed to be marijuana in it tucked between two rocks where a witness said the girl discarded it. They later recovered a bookbag in Mick's car that had a pipe and another bag of marijuana in it.

Mick was arrested and charged with five counts each of endangering the welfare of children and corrupting minors, and one count each of possession with intent to deliver, possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Online records show he remained at the Washington County Prison as of Wednesday, unable to make $50,000 bail. He had requested a public defender but no defense attorney was listed for him yet. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26 before Judge Havelka.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer.