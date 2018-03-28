Republican super PAC opening Western Pennsylvania office to support Rothfus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A political action committee backed by Republican leaders in the U.S. House is opening a Western Pennsylvania office to support the re-election bid of U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley.

The Congressional Leadership Fund said Wednesday it is opening five offices across the country to help Republicans win midterm election races in November and maintain a GOP majority in the House.

The fund is a super PAC that can raise unlimited amounts of money from corporations, unions and individuals and then spend unlimited amounts promoting or opposing political candidates as long as they don't contribute or deal directly with candidates' campaigns.

It opened two offices in the southwestern part of the state in January to support Republican Rick Saccone in his special-election campaign for Congress against eventual winner Conor Lamb, a Democrat from Mt. Lebanon. The fund spent about $400,000 supporting Saccone and $3 million attacking Lamb, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Saccone, who is running in a newly created congressional district after the state Supreme Court redrew district boundaries, is not included in a list of candidates that the fund says it is supporting in the midterm elections.

Rothfus, serving his third term in Congress, is running for re-election in a newly created district that includes Beaver County and parts of Allegheny and Butler counties. Lamb and Ray Linsenmayer of McCandless are seeking the Democratic nomination.

The Congressional Leadership Fund said it also is opening offices in Maine, North Carolina, Ohio and Washington.

