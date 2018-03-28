Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

FirstEnergy plans to close Beaver nuclear facility in 2021

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 10:51 p.m.
Above, empty dry storage containers at the FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company Beaver Valley Power Station. FirstEnergy officials announced plans to close the plant in 2021.
Tribune-Review
Above, empty dry storage containers at the FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company Beaver Valley Power Station. FirstEnergy officials announced plans to close the plant in 2021.

Updated 5 hours ago

FirstEnergy plans to close three of its nuclear power plants, including one in Beaver County, within the next three years.

FirstEnergy officials made the announcement in a March 28 release .

They will close the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport and two plants in Ohio as well.

The company cited weak power prices, insufficient results from recent capacity auctions, and weak demand forecasts.

The total capacity of the three plants is more than 4,000 megawatts. The Beaver Valley facility is the largest at 1,872 megawatts.

FirstEnergy officials said the decision to close the plants was not undertaken lightly.

“Though the plants have taken aggressive measures to cut costs, the market challenges facing these units are beyond their control,” said Don Moul, president of FES Generation Companies and chief nuclear officer.

Moul said FirstEnergy would welcome help from state lawmakers as an alternative to closing the plants.

“We call on elected officials in Ohio and Pennsylvania to consider policy solutions that would recognize the importance of these facilities to the employees and local economies in which they operate, and the unique role they play in providing reliable, zero-emission electric power for consumers in both states.”

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has been verbally notified of the deactivations, according to the company, and a required written notification will be made to the agency within 30 days.

The two-year-plus lead time is needed to make the complex preparations for a potential plant deactivation, including preparing a detailed decommissioning plan and working with the NRC to amend plant licenses.

The Shippingport facility is scheduled to close in 2021.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar. Staff writer Theresa Clift contributed to this report.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me