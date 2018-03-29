Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Sentencing set for Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School founder Nick Trombetta

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Nick Trombetta (right), founder of Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School in Midland, leaves U.S. District Court, Downtown, with his attorney J. Alan Johnson in 2013.
Dave Conti | Tribune-Review
Nick Trombetta (right), founder of Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School in Midland, leaves U.S. District Court, Downtown, with his attorney J. Alan Johnson in 2013.
Neal Prence of Koppel leaves U.S. District Court, Downtown, after pleading not guilty to tax fraud charges connected to Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School founder Nick Trombetta.
Dave Conti | Tribune-Review
Neal Prence of Koppel leaves U.S. District Court, Downtown, after pleading not guilty to tax fraud charges connected to Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School founder Nick Trombetta.

Updated 7 hours ago

The long-delayed sentencing hearing of former Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School CEO Nick Trombetta on charges of tax fraud and conspiracy is set for July, according to information filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

The July 10 sentencing will come nearly five years after Trombetta, 62, was indicted by a grand jury on 11 counts of tax fraud and conspiracy in August 2013. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the IRS in August 2016.

He faces up to five years in federal prison.

Trombetta siphoned $8 million from the Midland-based public school and used the money to stockpile retirement money and buy personal luxury goods for himself, his girlfriend and his family — including multiple homes and a twin-engine airplane.

The conspiracy involved Trombetta and several others – including his accountant, Neal Prence - moving the money to other companies created or controlled by Trombetta and filing false tax returns.

Prence, 63, of Koppel, pleaded guilty to a charge of tax conspiracy in September 2016. He later asked Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti to change his plea to no contest, a move that Conti denied.

Sentencing for Prence is set for July 9.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

click me