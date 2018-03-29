Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Beam placement to impact I-70 traffic at Bentleyville

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
This photo recenlty posted to PennDOT's Interstate 70 construction website at i-70projects.com shows work under way on Feb. 5, 2018 on the bridge that carries the interstate over Wilson Road and the Norfolk Southern Railroad near the Bentleyville Interchange.
PennDOT
Traffic changes are anticipated next week as work continues to improve the I-70 Bentleyville Interchange in Washington County.

According to PennDOT, new bridge beams are expected to arrive Tuesday evening for reconstructing the westbound lanes of the I-70 span over Wilson Road, Pigeon Creek and the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, the right westbound lane of the interstate will be closed to provide a staging area where the beams will be delivered and placed onto the new bridge substructure.

Also, Wilson Road will be closed Tuesday to make way for a crane that will hoist the beams. Motorists headed south on Wilson will be detoured west on I-70 to the Kammerer Exit, where they will turn around and return east to the Bentleyville Exit (Exit 32 B). Those headed north on Wilson will be sent east on I-70, to turn around at the Centerville Exit.

The closed lane of I-70 is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday. Wilson Road also will reopen at that time but will be restricted to a single lane controlled by flaggers.

The same altered traffic patterns will be in effect between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. April 6, according to PennDOT.

The $75.9 million reconstruction of the Bentleyville Interchange is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

