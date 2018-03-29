Beam placement to impact I-70 traffic at Bentleyville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Traffic changes are anticipated next week as work continues to improve the I-70 Bentleyville Interchange in Washington County.

According to PennDOT, new bridge beams are expected to arrive Tuesday evening for reconstructing the westbound lanes of the I-70 span over Wilson Road, Pigeon Creek and the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, the right westbound lane of the interstate will be closed to provide a staging area where the beams will be delivered and placed onto the new bridge substructure.

Also, Wilson Road will be closed Tuesday to make way for a crane that will hoist the beams. Motorists headed south on Wilson will be detoured west on I-70 to the Kammerer Exit, where they will turn around and return east to the Bentleyville Exit (Exit 32 B). Those headed north on Wilson will be sent east on I-70, to turn around at the Centerville Exit.

The closed lane of I-70 is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday. Wilson Road also will reopen at that time but will be restricted to a single lane controlled by flaggers.

The same altered traffic patterns will be in effect between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. April 6, according to PennDOT.

The $75.9 million reconstruction of the Bentleyville Interchange is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

