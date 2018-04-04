Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Greensburg man, former Chestnut Ridge golf exec gets probation for $354K theft

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Rocco Panucci
Rocco Panucci

Updated 9 hours ago

Unlawfully spending more than $350,000 from the accounts of an Indiana County golf club will cost a Greensburg man three years of probation plus restitution.

Rocco Panucci, 55, must pay $354,000 to Chestnut Ridge Golf Course and Conference Center and nearly $82,000 to the IRS as part of his sentence, imposed Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Arthur Schwab in Pittsburgh. Panucci had pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and income tax evasion in November.

While employed as the Blairsville resort's chief executive and financial officer from 2007 to 2012, Panucci diverted the business' money to his own expenses, Schwab said, including $20,000 that went toward his children's college tuition and $100,000 for his own travel, meals and entertainment.

At one point, Panucci took out a credit card for the golf course but had the bills sent to his home so no one at the business could see the itemized charges; he then presented Chestnut Ridge's bookkeepers with falsified lists of what appeared to be legitimate expenses.

“I am truly sorry for my actions,” Panucci told the court before his sentencing. “I've always tried to be a good person, and I have fallen, fallen tremendously. ... I just need to move forward with my life and forward with rebuilding my reputation.”

Panucci said that with doors closed to him in the business and finance fields, he was working to open a convenience store and deli with his sons where he could earn income to pay his restitution.

Schwab's sentence included 300 hours of community service and a prohibition against Panucci taking out any new credit cards or lines of credit without his probation officer's approval.

The judge noted his community service and otherwise clean criminal record in the sentence, and waived any fines because Panucci would have been unable to pay.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.

