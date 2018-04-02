Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

As snow moves out, power outages increasing in Pittsburgh region

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, April 2, 2018, 4:15 a.m.
A wet, heavy snow coats trees across the Allegheny River from Tarentum on Monday, April 2, 2018. The snow that fell overnight was mostly gone by sunrise, but caused power outages across the region as wires and trees came down in spots.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
A wet, heavy snow coats trees across the Allegheny River from Tarentum on Monday, April 2, 2018. The snow that fell overnight was mostly gone by sunrise, but caused power outages across the region as wires and trees came down in spots.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Power outages were on the rise across Western Pennsylvania in the wake of a wet, heavy April snowfall.

Snow was moving out of the area as dawn approached. Roads that had been snow-covered overnight were clearing for the morning commute, and were slushy or just wet, thanks in large part to warm road surfaces.

The snow was expected to completely end by 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service

Emergency dispatchers did not report any major incidents. But the heavy snow was bringing down wires and trees in spots.

Riddle Run Road in Springdale Township reopened around 7 a.m., about four hours after a tree had come down, township police said.

The National Weather Service cancelled all advisories and warnings just after 7 a.m., about three hours earlier than they were expected to end.

Around 7:30 a.m., the Port Authority reported that all rail cars are delayed by 20 minutes because of a power issue.

Power outages

While snow was winding down as dawn approached, the number of power outages was increasing.

At 8 a.m., First Energy was reporting about 1,900 outages in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties.

About 1,400 outages were reported in Allegheny County. Most, nearly 900, were in Marshall Township.

Duquesne Light was reporting about 1,750 customers without power. Most were in Bethel Park, where nearly 600 were affected, Pittsburgh's Bon Air neighborhood, 392; Castle Shannon, 224; Mt. Lebanon, 350; and Mount Oliver, 119.

Pirates home opener

The snow will be history by the time the Pirates take the field for their home opener at PNC Park with the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. this afternoon, but it's going to be chilly.

According to the National Weather Service, it will be dry with temperatures in the mid-40s.

There might be some sun peaking through, but it will get sunnier toward the end of the game.

Not much wind is expected.

This report will be updated through the morning.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

