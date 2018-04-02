Drivers hit with higher gas prices at the pump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gas prices are on the way up in the Pittsburgh area.

Average retail gas prices have increased 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, to an average of $2.87 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 731 Pittsburgh gas outlets.

That's 22-cents higher than the national average of $2.65 per gallon, which is up 4.1 cents per gallon.

In Pittsburgh, prices are about 35 cents higher than they were a year ago, and 4.5 cents higher per gallon than a month ago.

Nationally, the average has increased nearly 13 cents per gallon in the last month, and is 33 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“This past week has not only brought higher gas prices, but in addition, the national average finds itself mere days away from rising to the highest level seen in nearly 1,000 days,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“The usual suspects are at play, leaving little surprise to the higher prices we're facing, but that's little comfort to motorists being hit with gas prices in 17 states that have risen over 15 cents per gallon in the last 30 days alone,” DeHaan said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.