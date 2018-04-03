Man risks death by train, freezing river to avoid arrest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 21-year-old man reportedly ran in front of an oncoming train and jumped into the Youghiogheny River while handcuffed to get away from police in Connellsville over the weekend.

A constable picked up Sean Prince, who was wanted for not appearing at a preliminary hearing on drug charges, the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

“He fled ran down our ramp here, ran down the train tracks and was almost actually struck by a train,” Andrew Hominsky, a corporal with Connellsville police, told the station. “Gets past the train, still has cuffs behind his back, jumps over tracks and down a 15-foot retaining wall.”

Police got the train to stop, got around it and found Prince in the river.

He was trying to make it to the other side, but couldn't swim in the freezing cold water with his hands cuffed behind his back. He floated about 40 feet downstream until he caught a tree branch and held on.

New Haven River Rescue Team rushed to him on their motorized raft and pulled him to safety.

Prince was flown to UPMC Presby with hypothermia. He was treated and then taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.