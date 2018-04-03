Bicyclists welcome to join ride to Flight 93 memorial

Leaders of an inaugural bike ride along the route of the Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail are inviting area residents to join them April 15, when they are scheduled to pass through parts of Somerset and Cambria counties on Day 5 of their 23-day journey.

The day's itinerary begins with an 8:30 a.m. departure from Main and Diamond streets in Berlin and includes a stop to tour the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, at 10 a.m.

Those who opt to bike along with the group will be asked to sign a waiver, according to Eric Brenner, vice chairman of the trail board and ride coordinator. Contributions to the trail organization through its website at 911trail.org are welcome but aren't required, he said.

As with about half of the overall trail route, which is being developed to connect the three 9/11 crash sites — the Pentagon, Shanksville and Ground Zero in New York City, the roughly 13-mile segment from Berlin to the Flight 93 memorial requires bicyclists to share developed roads with motor vehicles. That local stretch involves “a really good network of quiet back roads,” Brenner said.

A mile-long trail is under construction in Berlin that will add designated bike lanes on town streets, according to Thomas Jones, the executive borough secretary. A ceremony highlighting that project will coincide with the trail riders' arrival in Berlin, expected between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. April 14.

Brenner pointed out there will be no shuttle service or other organized support for those who join in the ride. After the Flight 93 site visit, participants may pay their own way for lunch at the nearby Lincoln Cafe, on Route 30 in Stoystown.

Those who wish may continue with the group for a more challenging afternoon ride north to Johnstown. “It's mostly on roads that are a little bit hillier and busier,” Brenner said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.