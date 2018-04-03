Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Bicyclists welcome to join ride to Flight 93 memorial

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
A couple look toward the Wall Of Names from the Flight Path Overlook at the Flight 93 National Memorial on Sunday, April 24, 2016, in Stony Creek.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
A couple look toward the Wall Of Names from the Flight Path Overlook at the Flight 93 National Memorial on Sunday, April 24, 2016, in Stony Creek.

Updated 5 hours ago

Leaders of an inaugural bike ride along the route of the Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail are inviting area residents to join them April 15, when they are scheduled to pass through parts of Somerset and Cambria counties on Day 5 of their 23-day journey.

The day's itinerary begins with an 8:30 a.m. departure from Main and Diamond streets in Berlin and includes a stop to tour the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, at 10 a.m.

Those who opt to bike along with the group will be asked to sign a waiver, according to Eric Brenner, vice chairman of the trail board and ride coordinator. Contributions to the trail organization through its website at 911trail.org are welcome but aren't required, he said.

As with about half of the overall trail route, which is being developed to connect the three 9/11 crash sites — the Pentagon, Shanksville and Ground Zero in New York City, the roughly 13-mile segment from Berlin to the Flight 93 memorial requires bicyclists to share developed roads with motor vehicles. That local stretch involves “a really good network of quiet back roads,” Brenner said.

A mile-long trail is under construction in Berlin that will add designated bike lanes on town streets, according to Thomas Jones, the executive borough secretary. A ceremony highlighting that project will coincide with the trail riders' arrival in Berlin, expected between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. April 14.

Brenner pointed out there will be no shuttle service or other organized support for those who join in the ride. After the Flight 93 site visit, participants may pay their own way for lunch at the nearby Lincoln Cafe, on Route 30 in Stoystown.

Those who wish may continue with the group for a more challenging afternoon ride north to Johnstown. “It's mostly on roads that are a little bit hillier and busier,” Brenner said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me