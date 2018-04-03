Fast-moving storm brings more rain to saturated Western Pa.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wind and flood advisories have been issued for western Westmoreland County as a fast-moving storm is bringing heavy wind and up to 2 inches of rain to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Just before 9 p.m., the National Weather Service issued an advisory about a line of thunderstorms extending from near Monongahela to northwest of Point Marion, moving at 55 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph, along with small hail, are possible for locations including Greensburg, Jeannette, Connellsville, Latrobe, Monesson, Scottdale, Mt. Pleasant and some areas of Washington County.

Interstate 70 between mile markers 26 and 57 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 69 and 100 were included in the advisory.

As of 9:40 p.m., West Penn Power reported one major outage in the Arona area of Westmoreland County affecting between 100 and 500 customers, along with smaller outages affecting fewer than 100 customers scattered throughout the region.

In Allegheny County, Duquesne Light Co. is reporting minor outages affecting 50 or fewer customers in Mt. Lebanon, McKeesport, White Oak, Penn Hills, Carnegie and the South Side Flats neighborhood in Pittsburgh.

A flood advisory is in effect until 2:15 a.m. Wednesday for western Westmoreland, Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Fayette, west-central Armstrong, Lawrence and southern Mercer counties.

National Weather Service officials asked residents to report flooding by calling 412-262-1988.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka. Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.