Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Strong winds cause thousands to lose power

Brian C. Rittmeyer and Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 5:03 a.m.
WPXI-TV

Updated 10 hours ago

High winds ended as anticipated Wednesday night but not before thousands were left without power.

Duquesne Light, in a release, said that at the wind's peak power was out for about 10,500 customers, though by 9:30 p.m. less than 200 remained in the dark.

West Penn Power, as of 9:30 p.m., was showing less than 1,000 without electricity in Allegheny, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties — down from a high of 47,000 across the company's system.

The National Weather Service in Moon Township said wind from the west from 20 to 25 mph periodically gusted up 50 mph but had diminished before about 8 p.m.

"There will be diminishing winds tonight," weather service meteorologist Fred McMullen said.

But it will be cold — wintry cold.

Temperatures will dip into the 20s overnight.

Thursday will be dry, but there won't be much sunshine, he said.

"If there is some sun it will be early. Better enjoy it while you can," McMullen said. "It will cloud up for most of the next few days."

Light rain and snow, with little to no accumulation, is anticipated for both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be below normal for at least the next seven days.

Normal early April high temps are in the 60s.

"On Friday, it may be in the low 50s," McMullen said. "The next seven days will be in the 40s, and we will have temps in the 30s on Saturday."

The culprit is a low pressure front in Canada that is "pinwheeling" and forcing cold weather south, the meteorologist said.

"Usually, that type of front retreats. Not this time," McMullen said. "Until it retreats north, there won't be much sign of spring in the Pittsburgh area.

Many outages earlier Wednesday

The high winds caused numerous outages for West Penn Power across its system.

At 3 p.m., that included about 1,000 customers in the A-K Valley portion of Armstrong County in Gilpin, Leechburg, Kiski Township, Apollo and Parks Township, South Buffalo, Rayburn, Manor and Kittanning.

In Butler County, there 1,000 more outages reported in Winfield, Jefferson, Buffalo and Clinton townships.

Also, in Westmoreland County by mid-afternoon, there were about 1,000 outages in New Kensington, about 380 in Lower Burrell, another 220 in Washington Township, as well as about 220 service interruptions in Salem, Hempfield, and about 140 in Murrysville.

The high winds caused about 7,000 Duquesne Light customers in Allegheny and Beaver counties to lose electrical service.

By 4 p.m. most of those customers had electricity but work remained to restore about 3,000 including at least 1,000 in the Fox Chapel, Plum, Monroeville and Penn Hills.

Most outages would be fixed by midnight, a Duquesne Light spokeswoman said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer and Chuck Biedka are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Rittmeyer at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer. Reach Biedka at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka. Staff writer Matthew Medsger contributed.

Related Content
Toppled tree hits school bus, crushes car in Shaler
A toppled tree hit a school bus and crushed a car Wednesday in Shaler. No students aboard the bus were hurt, police said. A large ...
Tornadoes suspected in damage across Ohio 
GROVE CITY, Ohio — Strong winds possibly from tornadoes have knocked down utility poles and wires and damaged buildings across parts of Ohio. Much of ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me