Strong winds cause thousands to lose power

For current power outage reports, visit First Energy and Duquesne Light .

High winds ended as anticipated Wednesday night but not before thousands were left without power.

Duquesne Light, in a release, said that at the wind's peak power was out for about 10,500 customers, though by 9:30 p.m. less than 200 remained in the dark.

West Penn Power, as of 9:30 p.m., was showing less than 1,000 without electricity in Allegheny, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties — down from a high of 47,000 across the company's system.

The National Weather Service in Moon Township said wind from the west from 20 to 25 mph periodically gusted up 50 mph but had diminished before about 8 p.m.

"There will be diminishing winds tonight," weather service meteorologist Fred McMullen said.

But it will be cold — wintry cold.

The Upper Ohio Valley Region will get a brief precipitation reprieve on Thursday, although cold will continue... pic.twitter.com/0IkHyNRdDI — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 5, 2018

Temperatures will dip into the 20s overnight.

Thursday will be dry, but there won't be much sunshine, he said.

"If there is some sun it will be early. Better enjoy it while you can," McMullen said. "It will cloud up for most of the next few days."

Lingering Arctic air will set the stage for additional snowfall in the northeastern United States over the next five days, including the potential for a significant snowstorm during the first full weekend of April: https://t.co/EqFnokDWwj pic.twitter.com/EVpdR838BY — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) April 4, 2018

Light rain and snow, with little to no accumulation, is anticipated for both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be below normal for at least the next seven days.

Normal early April high temps are in the 60s.

"On Friday, it may be in the low 50s," McMullen said. "The next seven days will be in the 40s, and we will have temps in the 30s on Saturday."

TONIGHT on Weather Underground! > > And don't forget to tweet us your questions using #WUTV ! pic.twitter.com/iFqWKvXc5b — Weather Underground (@wunderground) April 4, 2018

The culprit is a low pressure front in Canada that is "pinwheeling" and forcing cold weather south, the meteorologist said.

"Usually, that type of front retreats. Not this time," McMullen said. "Until it retreats north, there won't be much sign of spring in the Pittsburgh area.

Many outages earlier Wednesday

The high winds caused numerous outages for West Penn Power across its system.

At 3 p.m., that included about 1,000 customers in the A-K Valley portion of Armstrong County in Gilpin, Leechburg, Kiski Township, Apollo and Parks Township, South Buffalo, Rayburn, Manor and Kittanning.

Winds so strong this 30 foot tall tree came crashing down onto Lower Burrell home. I'm talking to the ladies who live here & why they say someone was looking out for them. WATCH @WPXI 11 @ 11. pic.twitter.com/MfGXDbDpHu — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 5, 2018

In Butler County, there 1,000 more outages reported in Winfield, Jefferson, Buffalo and Clinton townships.

Also, in Westmoreland County by mid-afternoon, there were about 1,000 outages in New Kensington, about 380 in Lower Burrell, another 220 in Washington Township, as well as about 220 service interruptions in Salem, Hempfield, and about 140 in Murrysville.

The high winds caused about 7,000 Duquesne Light customers in Allegheny and Beaver counties to lose electrical service.

By 4 p.m. most of those customers had electricity but work remained to restore about 3,000 including at least 1,000 in the Fox Chapel, Plum, Monroeville and Penn Hills.

Most outages would be fixed by midnight, a Duquesne Light spokeswoman said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer and Chuck Biedka are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Rittmeyer at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer. Reach Biedka at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka. Staff writer Matthew Medsger contributed.