Hunters in Pennsylvania harvested 3,438 bears in 2017 — 9th-most in state history

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Bo Bowser, 25, of Kittanning (left) with the 601-pound black bear he recently bagged outside of Kittanning. Jeff Bowser, Bo's father, is at right.
The 2017 firearms bear season got off to a slow start because of wind and rain, but the annual bear harvest still finished as the ninth highest in state history, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Hunters killed 3,438 bears last year, including 48 that weighed at least 500 pounds. They successfully hunted bears in 57 counties and 22 of the state's 23 Wildlife Management Units.

Bear-hunting records date to 1915.

The highest number killed was 4,350 in 2011. The 2017 harvest was lower than 2016, when 3,529 bears killed, but numbers increased in the Northeast and Southeast regions, the commission said.

Hunters in Lycoming County killed 252 bears, up from 243 in 2016.

Hunters killed 26 bears in Westmoreland County, down from 36 in 2016. The Armstrong County saw 36 bears killed, an increase from 24 in 2016.

Hunters killed 18 bears in Butler County, compared to 11 in 2016. One bear was killed in Allegheny County, compared to two in 2016.

Before the 2017 hunting season, the state had an estimated 20,000 bears.

