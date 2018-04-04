Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Hopewell grad who hosted racist podcast resigns from Florida teaching job

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Dayanna Volitich
iTunes/Crystal River Middle School Facebook account
Dayanna Volitich

Updated 9 hours ago

A Hopewell High School graduate who was teaching middle school social studies in Florida has resigned over her hosting of a podcast advocating white supremacy.

Dayanna Volitich, 25, produced a podcast called “Unapologetic” that claimed Islam legitimizes terrorist behavior and advocated eradicating Muslims, Huffington Post reported last month .

Citrus County School District Assistant Superintendent Mike Mullen said in a statement Wednesday that the district received Volitich's resignation but it won't become official until the school board votes to accept it. The board meets April 10.

The school district had removed Volitich from her classroom duties while it investigated. Volitich, who taught at Crystal River Middle School north of Tampa, said the podcast was satire after initial reports emerged.

