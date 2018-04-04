Washington film festival highlights fly fishing culture

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A film festival showcasing the “passion, lifestyle and culture” of fly fishing is coming to Washington.

The International Fly Fishing Festival will be held at the Washington Elks Lodge 776, beginning at 6 p.m., April 13, and will consist of short and feature-length films.

“It is important to embrace the rich outdoor traditions enjoyed by our residents and visitors,” said Chase McClain of the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency. “The (festival) creates a unique opportunity for sportsmen to share in that tradition and collectively celebrate the statewide opening of trout season the following day.”

Co-hosting the event is the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited, which serves Washington, Greene and Fayette counties. Proceeds benefit the chapter's efforts to restore habitat on local trout streams.

A complimentary ticket will be given to each person who helps clean Mingo Creek County Park and Cross Creek County Park on Saturday. To register for the cleanup, call 724-228-6867.

Festival vendors will include Wilderness Voyageurs and Laurel Highlands Guide Services, both of which will give away fly fishing trips on the Youghiogheny River.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit WashCoFilmFest.com .

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.