Thousands without power in region as high wind advisory persists

Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties as a high wind advisory remains in effect for the region.

A 911 dispatcher said trees and power lines were down throughout Westmoreland County Wednesday afternoon because of high winds.

More than 4,000 properties were without power in Westmoreland County and almost 4,000 in Allegheny County as of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to West Penn Power.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for much of Western Pennsylvania remains in effect until 8 p.m. Steady winds of up to 25 mph are possible, with gusts of up to 50 mph.

Wind speeds in Pittsburgh hit 48 mph Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

It's windy behind the morning cold front! Here are some peak gust reports. Due to the saturated ground, tree/power line damage is occurring across the region. pic.twitter.com/b9kXc6Bp8E — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 4, 2018

The most severe power outages were in Bridgeville, Upper St. Clair, New Kensington, Hempfield Township and Washington Township, according to West Penn Power.

A fallen tree crushed a car and hit a school bus in Shaler.

Excela Latrobe Hospital switched to generator power after the lights started flickering there, according to spokeswoman Robin Jennings.

The hospital has power but is using its generators as a precautionary measure. There is no impact on operations at the hospital, Jennings said.

"Nobody would know the difference," she said.

One incoming flight at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport was diverted to Pittsburgh Wednesday and another was delayed a day because of the wind.

