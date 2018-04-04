Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Thousands without power in region as high wind advisory persists

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Betty Lou Lutz, 92, of Harrison pulls the shade in her sunroom as a large pine tree rests on the roof of her Florida Avenue home during high winds Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Betty Lou Lutz, 92, of Harrison pulls the shade in her sunroom as a large pine tree rests on the roof of her Florida Avenue home during high winds Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
A tree fell and crushed a car in Shaler, according to this photo provided by the Shaler Township Police Department on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Shaler Township Police Department
A tree fell and crushed a car in Shaler, according to this photo provided by the Shaler Township Police Department on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
With their hair blowing in the wind, Jocelyn Bular, 20, (left) and Morgan Adams, 21, talk while heading to their car near the Erie Maritime Museum in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The women are nursing students at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in Edinboro, Pa., and were finishing their day of work at UPMC Hamot hospital. Northwest Pennsylvania was buffeted by 50 m.p.h. wind gusts on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News
With their hair blowing in the wind, Jocelyn Bular, 20, (left) and Morgan Adams, 21, talk while heading to their car near the Erie Maritime Museum in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The women are nursing students at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in Edinboro, Pa., and were finishing their day of work at UPMC Hamot hospital. Northwest Pennsylvania was buffeted by 50 m.p.h. wind gusts on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Updated 16 hours ago

Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties as a high wind advisory remains in effect for the region.

A 911 dispatcher said trees and power lines were down throughout Westmoreland County Wednesday afternoon because of high winds.

More than 4,000 properties were without power in Westmoreland County and almost 4,000 in Allegheny County as of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to West Penn Power.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for much of Western Pennsylvania remains in effect until 8 p.m. Steady winds of up to 25 mph are possible, with gusts of up to 50 mph.

Wind speeds in Pittsburgh hit 48 mph Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

The most severe power outages were in Bridgeville, Upper St. Clair, New Kensington, Hempfield Township and Washington Township, according to West Penn Power.

A fallen tree crushed a car and hit a school bus in Shaler.

Excela Latrobe Hospital switched to generator power after the lights started flickering there, according to spokeswoman Robin Jennings.

The hospital has power but is using its generators as a precautionary measure. There is no impact on operations at the hospital, Jennings said.

"Nobody would know the difference," she said.

One incoming flight at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport was diverted to Pittsburgh Wednesday and another was delayed a day because of the wind.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

Related Content
Wind gusts cause hangar collapse at Hobby Airport in Houston
HOUSTON — Strong winds that swept through the Houston area have caused a hangar to collapse at one of the city's airports, damaging planes and ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me