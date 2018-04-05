Fayette County man indicted for allegedly embezzling $340K from refrigeration company

A Fayette County man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on four counts of tax evasion and mail fraud after allegedly embezzling more than $340,000 over several years from the commercial refrigeration firm where he worked.

Eugene Traficante, 42, of Uniontown, was indicted on charges of mail fraud, tax evasion and two counts of willful failure to file income tax returns, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

According to the indictment, the charges against Traficante are based on his having embezzled more than $340,000 from his employer, Doyle Refrigeration Inc., a commercial refrigeration repair and maintenance services provider.

Brady said the law provides for a maximum total sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the mail fraud offense, up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for tax evasion and up to one year in prison and up to a $100,000 fine for each count of failure to file tax returns, if convicted. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and his prior criminal history.

The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation leading to the indictment, Brady said.

