Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Meadows racetrack/casino fined for underage gaming violation

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Cards lay on a table during a game of blackjack at the Rivers Casino.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cards lay on a table during a game of blackjack at the Rivers Casino.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board fined the operator of the Meadows Racetrack and Casino $7,500 Wednesday for an underage gaming violation, officials said.

The board said the Washington Trotting Association Inc.'s fine was the result of an incident where a 20-year-old man gained access to the Washington County casino's gaming floor and was caught attempting to play a table game.

The penalty was among $62,500 in fines levied against three casinos and a gaming service provider for various violations.

• Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment Inc., operator of the Parx Casino in Bucks County, was fined $30,000 for violations of the gambler self-exclusion list.

• Presque Isle Downs Inc., operator of Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Erie County, was fined $15,000 for permitting three employees to work with expired gaming control board-issued credentials.

• CB POC LLC, a company based in Rhode Island, was fined $10,000 for the company's failure to file the proper gaming service provider applications in order to operate restaurants within the Mohegan Sun Pocono facility in Luzerne County. The firm has since received proper authorization from the board, officials said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me