Meadows racetrack/casino fined for underage gaming violation

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board fined the operator of the Meadows Racetrack and Casino $7,500 Wednesday for an underage gaming violation, officials said.

The board said the Washington Trotting Association Inc.'s fine was the result of an incident where a 20-year-old man gained access to the Washington County casino's gaming floor and was caught attempting to play a table game.

The penalty was among $62,500 in fines levied against three casinos and a gaming service provider for various violations.

• Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment Inc., operator of the Parx Casino in Bucks County, was fined $30,000 for violations of the gambler self-exclusion list.

• Presque Isle Downs Inc., operator of Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Erie County, was fined $15,000 for permitting three employees to work with expired gaming control board-issued credentials.

• CB POC LLC, a company based in Rhode Island, was fined $10,000 for the company's failure to file the proper gaming service provider applications in order to operate restaurants within the Mohegan Sun Pocono facility in Luzerne County. The firm has since received proper authorization from the board, officials said.

