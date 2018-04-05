Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Sheetz hiring nearly 400 people in region

The Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
Sheetz along William Penn Highway in Monroeville.
Sheetz plans to go on hiring spree

Sheetz plans to fill more than 2,500 full-time and part-time positions, including 1,200 in Pennsylvania and nearly 400 in Southwestern Pennsylvania, the company announced Thursday.

An online map shows that it has 123 openings in the Pittsburgh area and 90 just north of the city. A company spokeswoman said the company has 397 new positions in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The Altoona-based convenience store chain plans to start interviewing people on Wednesday at all 568 Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

The 2,500 positions include a mix of current and new job openings, said company spokesman Nick Ruffner.

“One reason for these openings is that Sheetz opens 20-30 new stores every year, along with a number of rebuilt locations,” he said.

Each new store employs 30 to 35 people and the rebuilt stores typically include expansions that require more staff, he said.

Fortune Magazine named Sheetz one of its 100 best places to work in 2018.

Sheetz offers employees medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement and an employee stock ownership plan.

Found in 1952, the family-owned company employs more than 18,500 people.

