Regional

Penn Hills man charged with Penn State student's overdose death

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 2:30 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Penn State University Police have charged a Penn Hills man with drug delivery resulting in death for allegedly providing fentanyl-laced heroin that a student fatally overdosed on just after moving back to campus last January.

According to a criminal complaint against him, Mark T. “Short Rico” Grover, 25, traveled from the Pittsburgh area to State College on Jan. 6 via bus with the intent of selling four bundles of heroin stamp bags and some methamphetamine to William Denton, of Raleigh, N.C., a resident of Miller Hall at Penn State's University Park campus.

Police found Denton unresponsive in his single-occupancy dorm room Jan. 8 along with full and empty stamp bags branded “Confidential” in red lettering, the complaint said. A search of Denton's cellphone found messages about purchasing heroin from someone named “Rico” and showing pictures of stamp bags with red lettering.

Other texts with a contact labeled “Short Rico” appeared to set up a deal: four bundles for $400, knocked down to $320 in exchange for Denton wiring $60 of the payment in advance to him, giving the name “Mark Grover” and his birth date for the MoneyGram.

Denton's parents told police they had moved him back to campus from Raleigh, N.C. the afternoon of Jan. 6, when he seemed apprehensive about money. The complaint said that at one point, Grover tried to call Denton when his bus arrived at State College, but Denton texted him to say he was still with his family. They later met up, were recorded together by security cameras at several businesses and Miller Hall, and parted ways just before 6 p.m.

“Yo thanks for everything homie I had a great night and still have a ton left,” read one of the texts from Denton to Grover that night. The final texts between the two, discussing Denton getting a job, were sent Jan. 7, the complaint said.

Toxicology tests indicated Denton died from an overdose of methyl fentanyl and amphetamine, while other lab tests found the powerful synthetic opiate was also in the stamp bags in his room.

Penn State University Police charged Grover with drug delivery resulting in death, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility. He was denied bail based on his lack of connection to Centre County and was being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility pending a preliminary hearing April 11.

Drug delivery resulting in death is prosecuted and carries penalties similar to third-degree murder, where a defendant may not have the intent to kill but is recklessly indifferent enough to cause someone's death. Statewide, prosecutors had filed 317 cases between the law's enactment in 2011 and Sept. 30, 2017.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

