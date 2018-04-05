Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Pitt-CMU team using human insight and machine learning to tackle world events

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 6:27 p.m.
Servers hum with activity at Tiversa, a Pittsburgh-based company that tracks peer-to-peer networks. The company can connect to a million computers per second across 2,800 peer-to-peer programs.Orion Czarnecki, cyber forensic analyst for Tiversa, a Pittsburgh-based company that tracks peer-to-peer networks, works in its Downtown headquarters.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Servers hum with activity at Tiversa, a Pittsburgh-based company that tracks peer-to-peer networks. The company can connect to a million computers per second across 2,800 peer-to-peer programs.Orion Czarnecki, cyber forensic analyst for Tiversa, a Pittsburgh-based company that tracks peer-to-peer networks, works in its Downtown headquarters.

Updated 4 hours ago

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University will join forces on a $2.25 million Defense Department study to combine human insight to the computational power of machine learning to forecast potential upheavals around the world, university officials announced Thursday.

A Pitt spokesman said researchers hope to come up with models similar to those used by meteorologists to forecast weather.

But they'll add complex socioeconomic and geopolitical factors in an effort to predict the outcome of world events as varied as a national currency devaluation or severe weather patterns.

Researchers' first challenge will be to predict food shortages in South Sudan, according to a release announcing the project by Natasa Miskov-Zivanov, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Pitt's Swanson School of Engineering.

“We not only consider numerical data but textual data from news sources, reports, and databases to predict future crises,” she said. “Computer models can synthesize vast amounts of data, but just because two data points are correlated doesn't mean we know how one influences the other.

“We want to be able to have experts analyze and tweak the computer models, and therefore strengthen our overall understanding of how each node is related.”

The work is being performed for the Defense Department's Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA.

Eduard Hovy, Michael Trick, and Cheryl Telmer from Carnegie Mellon join Miskov-Zivanov's team on the World Modelers project.

The Pitt-CMU collaboration is one of eight teams working on DARPA's World Modelers project.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me