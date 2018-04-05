Pitt-CMU team using human insight and machine learning to tackle world events

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University will join forces on a $2.25 million Defense Department study to combine human insight to the computational power of machine learning to forecast potential upheavals around the world, university officials announced Thursday.

A Pitt spokesman said researchers hope to come up with models similar to those used by meteorologists to forecast weather.

But they'll add complex socioeconomic and geopolitical factors in an effort to predict the outcome of world events as varied as a national currency devaluation or severe weather patterns.

Researchers' first challenge will be to predict food shortages in South Sudan, according to a release announcing the project by Natasa Miskov-Zivanov, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Pitt's Swanson School of Engineering.

“We not only consider numerical data but textual data from news sources, reports, and databases to predict future crises,” she said. “Computer models can synthesize vast amounts of data, but just because two data points are correlated doesn't mean we know how one influences the other.

“We want to be able to have experts analyze and tweak the computer models, and therefore strengthen our overall understanding of how each node is related.”

The work is being performed for the Defense Department's Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA.

Eduard Hovy, Michael Trick, and Cheryl Telmer from Carnegie Mellon join Miskov-Zivanov's team on the World Modelers project.

The Pitt-CMU collaboration is one of eight teams working on DARPA's World Modelers project.

