Regional

What Western Pa. needs to know this week

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 8:21 p.m.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal against the Flyers in the third period Sunday, March 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
SEEKING STANLEY, PART III

If the Penguins are going to become the first NHL team to three-peat in more than three decades, they're going to have to handle a longtime rival first.The Penguins open the playoffs with a first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers starting Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins swept the four-game season series, scoring five goals in each victory. In the last playoff meeting between the cross-state rivals, the Penguins lost in six games.

Here's to exacting revenge in 2018 on the way to 16 playoff wins and hoisting the Stanley Cup for the third straight season.

GUN VIOLENCE, PA LAWS

The Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee will hold three days of public hearings on gun violence and state gun laws in Harrisburg.

The first hearing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Monday. The other two hearings are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. The hearings are open to the public.

Citizens on both sides of the gun-control debate plan to rally in the state capital.

About 50 people from the Pittsburgh area — including over a dozen students from the group Woodland Hills Students Against Gun Violence — will join the anti-gun violence group CeaseFirePA for a rally in Harrisburg on Wednesday in support of stricter gun control laws.

CeaseFirePA will sponsor buses to attend the rally. Reserve a seat from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg by contacting Rob Conroy at rob.conroy@ceasefirepa.org.

DAY IN COURT

Jury selection in the double murder trial of Robert Briestensky starts Monday before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani.

Briestensky is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2012 killing of a mother and her adult son in their Arnold home. He is accused of beating them to death with a baseball bat.

FACING CONGRESS

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify Tuesday in Washington D.C. before a U.S. House oversight committee.

Facebook is being scrutinized over its data collection following allegations that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.

WHAT YOU MISSED OVER THE WEEKEND

Road closed

Drivers who use Route 30 through East Pittsburgh will have to find a detour for at least the next couple of months after a section of the roadway that buckled last week fell 40 feet down a hillside Saturday because of a landslide.

PennDOT officials said it could be at least two months before the damage is repaired and the road reopens. The damaged section near the Westinghouse Bridge is between Downtown Pittsburgh and the Westmoreland County line.

Razing history

Time is nearly up for an 1840s era log house in North Huntingdon.

Developer John Marino has a demolition permit to tear down the 175-year-old structure.

Marino said he would sell the house and the nearly one-acre lot it sits on along Robbins Station Road for $75,000. He said he also would be willing to negotiate a price for someone to dismantle the structure and move it to another location.

Dreshar dress-up

Tarentum's 80-year-old Dreshar Stadium will get a much-needed $63,000 facelift this year. Visitors can expect new fencing, new home plate backstops and new benches.

The state gaming fund provided a $50,000 grant and the Highlands Little League and borough recreation board each could provide $4,000 toward the work.

The stadium was built in 1938 as a Works Projects Administration project under President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Political family feud

The state Republican Party chairman has called on gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango to cancel an ad criticizing Republican rival Scott Wagner, saying such attacks could hurt the party's chances against Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in the fall. The Republican party, chaired by Val DiGiorgio, endorsed Wagner in February.

The ad touches on Wagner's time as a bail bondsman, head of a waste-hauling company and landlord, bringing up court cases and episodes from his past that Wagner addressed in his campaign for state senator in 2014.Mango is keeping the ad, and bought more time slots Friday, his campaign spokesman said.

EVENTS THIS WEEK+

APRIL 10

Burt Bacharach with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

"Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories," April 10-16, part of Pittsburgh International Children's Theater, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

San E & Mad Clown K-Pop, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. culturaldistrict.org/awc

Maks, Val & Peta Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 11

Gabby Giffords & Mark Kelly, part of the Pittsburgh Speakers Series, Heinz Hall. pittsburghsymphony.org

Burning Bridges (comedy) Festival, April 11-15, various sites in Pittsburgh. burningbridgesfestival.com

APRIL 12

Brit Floyd, April 12-13, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Chris D'Elia, Byham Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 13

Stage Right's "Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," April 13-15, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Steel City Con, April 13-15, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitycon.com

Pittsburgh Symphony Pops and The Midtown Men, April 13-15, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Spring Fever Comedy Weekend, April 13-14, Seven Springs Resort. 7springs.com

Neon Swing Experience 20th anniversary CD release, Hard Rock Cafe, Station Square, Pittsburgh. neonswing.net

APRIL 14

Wild Kratts Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

BodyTraffic, presented by Pittsburgh Dance Council, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Greensburg ArtsWalk, thewestmoreland.org/event/artswalk2018

Farm to Table Western Pa., April 14-15, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. farmtotablepa.com

APRIL 15

Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 16

LaChanze, Trust Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

PIRATES THIS WEEK

Your red-hot Pittsburgh Pirates enter the week leading the Central Division by two games over the Chicago Cubs — who they face this week.

The Pirates are 7-2 on the season, one of the team's best start in decades.

Who saw that coming?

Tune in to see if the Buccos can keep it up:

Monday, April 9, at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 11, at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.)

Thursday, April 12, at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

Friday, April 13, at Miami Marlins (7:10 p.m.)

Saturday, April 14, at Miami Marlins (7:10 p.m.)

Sunday, April 15, at Miami Marlins (1:10 p.m.)

