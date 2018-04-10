Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Crashes pile up after overnight snow re-freezes on roads

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 5:51 a.m.
A traffic camera shows a vehicle overturned on the ramp from Edgewood/Swissvale to westbound Interstate 376 early Tuesday. Falling temperatures re-froze snow that had fallen and melted overnight.
A traffic camera shows a vehicle overturned on the ramp from Edgewood/Swissvale to westbound Interstate 376 early Tuesday. Falling temperatures re-froze snow that had fallen and melted overnight.

An overnight snow melted and refroze early Tuesday, creating slippery conditions that lingered into the morning commute and contributed to multiple crashes around the region.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Moon said a late snow tapered off around midnight and didn't lead to much accumulation. The temperature was just above freezing, causing much of it to melt as it hit the ground. As the clouds cleared, temperatures dropped into the 20s and caused the snowmelt to freeze on roads and other surfaces.

That led to crashes early Tuesday, including a car that overturned on the ramp from Edgewood/Swissvale to the westbound Parkway East in Allegheny County, a multi-vehicle pileup on Route 22 along the Indiana/Westmoreland County line, and other single-vehicle crashes along Route 28 between Harmar and Fox Chapel, or Route 30 in North Huntingdon.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

