Crashes pile up after overnight snow re-freezes on roads
Updated 16 hours ago
An overnight snow melted and refroze early Tuesday, creating slippery conditions that lingered into the morning commute and contributed to multiple crashes around the region.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Moon said a late snow tapered off around midnight and didn't lead to much accumulation. The temperature was just above freezing, causing much of it to melt as it hit the ground. As the clouds cleared, temperatures dropped into the 20s and caused the snowmelt to freeze on roads and other surfaces.
ICY CONDITIONS: Heads Up on Elevated Areas such as Overpasses, Bridges, On/Off Ramps. Slick Spots Could Catch you Off-Guard. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/4dWWdabkyY— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 10, 2018
That led to crashes early Tuesday, including a car that overturned on the ramp from Edgewood/Swissvale to the westbound Parkway East in Allegheny County, a multi-vehicle pileup on Route 22 along the Indiana/Westmoreland County line, and other single-vehicle crashes along Route 28 between Harmar and Fox Chapel, or Route 30 in North Huntingdon.
BREAKING NEWS: Overturned Vehicle on the Parkway East - Blocking the Ramp to the Inbound Swissvale Exit. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/U44gA6LuUq— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 10, 2018
Attention Riders (4/10/2018): Please be advised that drivers are reporting black ice road conditions along their routing this am and we may experience some delays as a result! We are sorry for any problems this may cause our passengers.— WestmorelandTransit (@WestTran) April 10, 2018
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.