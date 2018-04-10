Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Mural at Cincinnati Zoo will feature its famous hippo, Fiona

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus plays in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, in Cincinnati. The zoo and ArtWorks are collaborating to create a mural to honor Fiona after she captured the world's attention during her fight to survive premature birth.
In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus plays in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, in Cincinnati. The zoo and ArtWorks are collaborating to create a mural to honor Fiona after she captured the world's attention during her fight to survive premature birth.
A security analyst points to a button that Ohio State University email users can click to report suspected phishing messages, Friday, March 30, 2018 in Columbus. Ohio State is among schools using fake phishing messages to make students and employees more alert and adept at spotting real cybersecurity threats. (AP Photo/Kantele Franko)
A security analyst points to a button that Ohio State University email users can click to report suspected phishing messages, Friday, March 30, 2018 in Columbus. Ohio State is among schools using fake phishing messages to make students and employees more alert and adept at spotting real cybersecurity threats. (AP Photo/Kantele Franko)

Updated 20 hours ago

CINCINNATI — Fiona the hippo — already the inspiration for a line of beer, T-shirts and an ice cream flavor — will soon be the subject of a large mural at the Cincinnati Zoo.

ArtWorks and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden say they will produce a mural this summer to honor the premature Nile hippopotamus that captured hearts on social media. It will be the latest in a variety of tributes to Fiona, who was born six weeks early in January 2017.

Fiona has inspired children's books, clothing, stuffed animals and a variety of themed food and drink products.

ArtWorks often chooses to honor celebrities, animals and celebrity animals in its public art mural program famous to Cincinnati.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me