Casey, Toomey conflict over Trump judicial appointment to Third Circuit

Pennsylvania's two U.S. senators announced opposing views Tuesday of President Trump's choice to fill a vacancy on a federal court representing Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

David J. Porter, a business litigation lawyer for the Pittsburgh branch of law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, was nominated to be a circuit judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said Porter “has advocated legal theories that stack the deck against workers, deny Pennsylvanians access to health care and undermine the equal protection of our laws for all Americans.”

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said Porter “understands that the proper role of a judge in America's constitutional system is to apply the law as written and to treat everyone who comes before him equally, not to impose his policy preferences from the bench.”

Porter drew national attention when former President Obama nominated him for the U.S. District Court in 2014.

Progressive group Keystone Progress launched a successful campaign against his appointment , calling him a “right-wing activist and leader in anti-choice, anti-marriage equality, pro-gun movements in Pennsylvania.”

He has written in opposition to the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate and was an attorney for former Pennsylvania senator and presidential candidate Rick Santorum.

