Ecumenical group's book captures different perspectives on Virgin Mary

Christian Associates of Southwest Pennsylvania, an ecumenical group, has published the second volume in a series of collected writings by local preachers — this one about the Virgin Mary.

“Blessed Art Thou Among Women: Southwest Pennsylvania Preaches on Mary, Mother of Jesus” brings together the work of 19 bishops, priests, pastors, deacons and the vowed religious from throughout the region.

The authors represent several Christian traditions, including American Baptist, Roman Catholic, Episcopal, Lutheran, Mennonite, Presbyterian and Eastern Orthodox.

The book is available for free download at www.casp.org/sermons . Printed copies are available for a small fee.

“The breadth of perspectives in this volume is truly remarkable,” said the Rev. Liddy Barlow, CASP executive minister and the book's editor.

The book is the second in a series of sermon collections titled “The Word in Our Voices.” The first volume, “I Was a Stranger and You Welcomed Me: Southwest Pennsylvania Preaches on Immigration and Refugees,” was published in September 2017.

Future volumes are planned on racism (September 2018) and baptism (spring 2019).

Preachers wishing to submit a sermon for publication may contact Barlow at lbarlow@casp.org .

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.