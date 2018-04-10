Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Quecreek man accused of causing overdose death

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 5:33 p.m.

A Somerset County man is accused of providing the heroin that killed a man in southern Somerset County on Sunday, according to state police.

Mark L. Boden Jr., 23, of Quecreek, allegedly provided heroin to Brian Winebrenner, 31, of Springs, Elk Lick Township, who later died of an apparent overdose at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Puffs Court in Elk Lick, state police at Somerset said.

Several stamp bags of suspected heroin marked “Power” were found on the victim, police said. An investigation into the April 3 drug bust in Somerset Township, resulting in Boden being charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, yielded the same stamp bags of suspected heroin, police said.

Somerset County Coroner Wallace E. Miller could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

In the investigation into Winebrenner's death, police used a search warrant to learn that Boden used his cellphone to speak with Winbrenner several times over a number of hours before the overdose.

Investigators believed that Winebrenner had received heroin from a man named “Deuce” shortly before his death. The investigation revealed that Boden was nicknamed Deuce, though Boden denied he had contacted the victim, police said.

Boden was charged Monday with drug delivery resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance and the criminal use of a communication device. He was arraigned before Boswell District Judge Susan Mankamyer and placed in the Somerset County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

He faces a preliminary hearing Thursday before Meyersdale District Judge Douglas Bell.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

