Pitt names interim president for Bradford and Titusville

The University of Pittsburgh Tuesday appointed Lawrence Feick interim president of its northern Pennsylvania campuses in Bradford and Titusville.

He will replace Livingston Alexander, who is retiring June 30. University officials said Feick will serve as interim president until a permanent president is appointed.

Feick, who joined Pitt in 1982, is the university's vice provost for special projects and has served as provost liaison to all four of Pitt's regional campuses.

“Larry's familiarity with the campuses, the relationships he has developed with faculty, staff and the communities in Bradford and Titusville, and his deep understanding of the university, position him well to serve as interim president as we continue our search to identify a permanent president,” said Patricia E. Beeson, provost and senior vice chancellor. “His strong leadership will be key as we build on Pitt–Bradford's success and growth and work collaboratively to create a stronger future for Pitt–Titusville and the region.”

Pitt officials have worked to carve a future direction for the university's northern campuses as enrollment declined in recent years.

Pitt–Bradford, established in 1963, has nearly 1,500 students and offers 36 bachelor's degrees and five associate degrees.

Pitt–Titusville is now a two-year campus offering associate degree programs with the ability to advance to four-year degree programs within the Pitt system. The university is working to develop the Titusville campus into an education and training hub involving a partnership between Pitt, a training center and a community college.

“In my work with colleagues at the Bradford and Titusville campuses, I have been impressed with the talented and skilled faculty and staff who are so committed to seeing their students excel at the university and thrive in life,” Feick said.

“My goal for the next academic year is to maintain the momentum inspired by President Alexander,” he said. “ \It's imperative that we keep working on both campuses to deliver an educational experience that meets the needs of 21st century students and helps them go on to live impactful, fulfilling lives, and for Pitt to be a partner in the region.”

