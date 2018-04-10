California police charge three in riot, stolen gun incident

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three men whom police say were involved in a riot with about 10 people in California Borough Tuesday morning were jailed after police say they found a stolen weapon in the car with them.

The suspects, Marcel Harrison, 22, and Kerry Lynn Martin Jr., 25, both of McKeesport, and Lester McGriff, 22, of Coal Center, were in a parked car near the site of a large fight at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Third and Mechanic streets, police said. The car was adjacent to a playground and about 10 blocks from California University of Pennsylvania.

A Smith & Wesson .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol was seen on the floor of the vehicle and police learned it had been stolen from Georgia. None of the men claimed they had the gun, police said.

All of the suspects were charged by California police with riot, firearms carried without a license, receiving stolen property and conspiracy. They also face gun charges related to the riot and conspiracy.

The trio were arraigned before California District Justice Joshua Kanalis and placed in the county jail. Martin was being held on $75,000 bond; Harrison was held on $25,000 bond; and McGriff was detained without bond for a bond violation on Monday, according to court records.

All three face a preliminary hearing on April 23 before Kanalis.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.