Charleroi woman gets home detention for stealing $21K from United Steelworkers

A Washington County woman has been sentenced to six months of home detention after pleading guilty to stealing more than $21,000 in United Steelworkers union funds, federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh said Wednesday.

Marianne Rodacy, 64, of Charleroi also must pay a $2,500 fine and is barred from working for a union for 13 years, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said in a release.

Rodacy used to be the financial secretary for United Steelworkers Local 10-53-G.

Between October 2012 and June 2015, Rodacy embezzled about $21,540 in union money for personal use, prosecutors said.

Rodacy repaid the money she stole before her sentencing, Brady said.

U.S. Judge Cathy Bissoon ordered Rodacy to spend six months in home detention followed by 2 1⁄ 2 years of probation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carolyn J. Bloch prosecuted the case with help from the U.S. Department of Labor and Office of Labor-Management Standards.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.