Major fire strikes former general store in Saltlick, Fayette County
Updated 1 hour ago
Firefighters from three counties battled a blaze at a Fayette County business early Thursday, authorities said.
The fire was reported in an apartment attic above the former Resh's General Store in Saltlick Township shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to a Fayette County 911 supervisor. Firefighters and equipment from more than 15 departments in Fayette, Westmoreland and Somerset were called to the Indian Head Road scene.
Just arrived on the scene of a fire in Salt Lake Township, Fayette County. Still smoking pic.twitter.com/2thjVlz4sG— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) April 12, 2018
No one was reported trapped or injured, a 911 supervisor said. Firefighters told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that years of renovations, including a conversion from general store to apartments, had made it easy for the fire to spread — and hard for firefighters to extinguish.
FAYETTE CO FIRE: we can now see what's left of the old Resh's drug store. Apartments are here now. The roof is collapsed & firefighters are still in ladder trucks. One woman told us off cam the fire started in her apartment. I'll have a live report in 2 minutes on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/RxfWRjXgBr— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 12, 2018
