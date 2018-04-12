Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Free workshop shows how to turn hobbies into businesses

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 12:12 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

If you think your hobby could be turned into a business, you might want to attend a free workshop being held April 19 at the Center for Women, 1620 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh.

The Small Business Administration and Chatham University's Women's Business Center are hosting the workshop, which will feature two people who turned their crafts into businesses. They'll discuss both online and brick-and-mortar shops as well as booth/fair marketing.

The workshop runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Call the Center for Women at 412-421-4400 to register or register online .

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

