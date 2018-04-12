Somerset County expands services to child victims of sexual abuse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Somerset County Child Advocacy Center is expanding its services to children who report being physically or sexually abused.

The agency is holding an open house for its new location, 218 N. Kimberly Ave., Suite 4, Somerset, from 12-4 p.m. April 18. Members of the CAC Advisory Board will be on hand to answer questions.

“With the increase in services provided by the CAC, it became necessary to create a location in Somerset County at which more children and families could access these essential services,” said Director Sara Buterbaugh.

The facility has a director's office, a case manager office, a victim advocate office, a “child friendly” waiting room, an interview room with audio/video equipment and a conference room/observation room.

In October 2017, Somerset County was awarded a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to create a shared location for services between the CAC and Victim Services Inc. of Cambria and Somerset Counties. The facility opened in January.

The CAC provides a setting in which children and families have access to a trained forensic interviewer and referrals for medical examinations. It also provides on-site victim advocacy, education, counseling, court preparation and other support services.

Victim Services provides a trained victim advocate to be present for on-site forensic interviews.

The renovation included the installation of “child friendly” artwork throughout the center by local artist Kim Logan and students from the Shanksville-Stoneycreek School District.

In 2014, the CAC provided direct services to eight children and families. By 2017, that number had grown to 66 children.

The CAC began in 2013 with the establishment of the Somerset County Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.