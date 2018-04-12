State troopers to begin crackdown on drivers who text

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you're thinking about texting while driving, think again. One "LOL" or "OMG" could change your life.

Texting and driving can result not only in fines but also in injury or death, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

From April 15-21, state police will join with troopers from five other states for enhanced enforcement of distracted driving laws.

Troopers will ticket drivers caught texting and driving, which can lead to a fine of $50-$100, according to PSP Troop B.

Pennsylvania State Police to participate in 6 State Trooper Project. pic.twitter.com/oNTRGqrI3w — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) April 12, 2018

In 2016, 9.2 percent of fatal crashes were caused by distracted driving, killing 3,450 people, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If a text must be sent, drivers should pull over to a safe location first or designate a passenger as a "designated texter."

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.