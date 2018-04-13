'Red flag warning' issued as dry, windy weather could fan brush fires

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Weather Service is warning against outdoor burning Friday as dry, windy weather puts the Pittsburgh region at a higher risk of stray sparks turning into brush fires.

Low relative humidity, wind gusts of up to 30 mph and lots of dead leaves, grass and branches that have dried out since the last rain have combined to make the weather service issue a "Red Flag Warning" for Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Greene and Fayette counties from Friday morning through 8 p.m. Friday. The weather service upgraded from a "fire weather watch" at about 9:30 a.m., similar to how it can upgrade from a storm watch to a storm warning.

The Fire Weather Watch has been replaced with a Red Flag Warning for several counties in OH, WV, and PA. Check out the infographic for the difference between the Watch and Warning. pic.twitter.com/U82YciGeuX — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 13, 2018

Expect low humidity and wind gusts 20 to 30 mph today. A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Southwest Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/kXgN2lPMWH — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 13, 2018

Similar conditions already contributed to brush fires around the region Thursday, including one in a wooded area of South Huntingdon and one that may have led to the death of a man who touched a fallen wire in West Deer . Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported a man in Milford Township, Somerset County, suffered burns when a brush fire there spread to his house.

Meteorologist Pat Herold said the relative humidity should rise and winds should die down later Friday, decreasing two of the fire risk factors. More rain is expected late Saturday, he said.

Even a few days or weeks of relative dryness in early spring can create dangerous conditions for brush fires, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources . Without leaves on trees, sunlight dries out the underbrush and fallen leaves quickly after rain.

Almost 60 acres burned in the area of Westmoreland, Allegheny, Washington, Greene and Somerset counties last year.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.