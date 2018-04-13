Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

'Red flag warning' issued as dry, windy weather could fan brush fires

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Friday, April 13, 2018, 5:42 a.m.
In this file photo from 2016, a firefighter knocks down a brush fire behind Hempfield Area High School.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
In this file photo from 2016, a firefighter knocks down a brush fire behind Hempfield Area High School.

Updated 23 minutes ago

The National Weather Service is warning against outdoor burning Friday as dry, windy weather puts the Pittsburgh region at a higher risk of stray sparks turning into brush fires.

Low relative humidity, wind gusts of up to 30 mph and lots of dead leaves, grass and branches that have dried out since the last rain have combined to make the weather service issue a "Red Flag Warning" for Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Greene and Fayette counties from Friday morning through 8 p.m. Friday. The weather service upgraded from a "fire weather watch" at about 9:30 a.m., similar to how it can upgrade from a storm watch to a storm warning.

Similar conditions already contributed to brush fires around the region Thursday, including one in a wooded area of South Huntingdon and one that may have led to the death of a man who touched a fallen wire in West Deer . Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported a man in Milford Township, Somerset County, suffered burns when a brush fire there spread to his house.

Meteorologist Pat Herold said the relative humidity should rise and winds should die down later Friday, decreasing two of the fire risk factors. More rain is expected late Saturday, he said.

Even a few days or weeks of relative dryness in early spring can create dangerous conditions for brush fires, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources . Without leaves on trees, sunlight dries out the underbrush and fallen leaves quickly after rain.

Almost 60 acres burned in the area of Westmoreland, Allegheny, Washington, Greene and Somerset counties last year.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me