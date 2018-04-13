Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Ohio Senate approves $115M plan to replace voting machines

The Associated Press | Friday, April 13, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
A woman holds her voting sticker in her hand after casting her ballot at the Leetonia American Legion Post 131 obn November 8, 2016 in Leetonia, Ohio.
Getty Images
A woman holds her voting sticker in her hand after casting her ballot at the Leetonia American Legion Post 131 obn November 8, 2016 in Leetonia, Ohio.

Updated 16 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Counties would split nearly $115 million to replace voting machines around Ohio under a plan approved this week by the Ohio Senate.

It now goes to the Ohio House, where lawmakers might consider it before summer break.

The Columbus Dispatch reports most Ohio voting machines are over a decade old. About half use touch-screen voting, and half use scanned paper ballots.

The legislation would let counties choose which type of equipment to get. They would receive an initial payment toward startup costs, and remaining funding would be distributed based on the number of voters in a county.

The proposal was sponsored by Sen. Frank LaRose, a Hudson Republican running for secretary of state.

His Democratic opponent, Rep. Kathleen Clyde, of Kent, has called LaRose's plan a political maneuver.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me