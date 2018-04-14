Storm expected Sunday night spurs warnings of possible flash floods, landslides in Western Pa.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An intense rainstorm that swept through Missouri on Saturday is moving rapidly toward Western Pennsylvania and could cause flash floods and more landslides Sunday night, meteorologists warned.

The National Weather Service in Moon issued a flash flood watch in effect Sunday afternoon through Sunday night in much of Southwestern Pennsylvania, including Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Fayette counties. The watch also affects portions of northern West Virginia and southern Maryland.

A watch means that flooding is possible but not certain.

Meteorologists predict rainfall of 1.5 to 2.5 inches from Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. The storm will get more intense as the night goes on.

Small creeks and streams will be vulnerable to flash flooding following the heavy rain. Water levels of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers will rise.

The warm weekend — with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s on Saturday — will be followed by a cold start to the next week.

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday calls for lows in the mid-30s with a chance of rain on Monday and possible snow Tuesday.

