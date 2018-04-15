Giant Eagle recalls items made with romaine lettuce due to E. coli risk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Giant Eagle, Inc. is recalling multiple foods prepared with romaine lettuce and sold in its Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo stores across western Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana, according to a press release. The recall is in response to a CDC notice on romaine lettuce sourced by a supplier from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

There are no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle customers to date associated with this recall.

The ready-to-eat products were packaged from April 9-13 and were sold in clear plastic containers. They include various items prepared with romaine lettuce and sold in their catering, restaurant and salad bar areas.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to Giant Eagle or Market District. Customers may also bring in the qualifying receipt to receive a refund on their purchase of the affected product.

Escherichia coli O157:H7 is a bacterium that causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

Get more information about the recall at GiantEagle.com/Product-Recall.