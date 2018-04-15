Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Spring storm keeps central US in icy grip, hampering travel

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 15, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Cheryl Kolosso and her husband Dave collaborate to clear heavy snow at their home during a snowstorm Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Appleton, Wis.
Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent
Cheryl Kolosso and her husband Dave collaborate to clear heavy snow at their home during a snowstorm Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Appleton, Wis.

Updated 7 hours ago

MINNEAPOLIS — A deadly storm system churning through the central U.S. has blanketed parts of the Upper Midwest in heavy snow and ice and battered areas farther south with powerful winds and even tornadoes.

About 200 flights were cancelled Sunday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where two runways were open but nearly 13 inches of snow combined with strong winds were making it difficult to keep the runways open and the planes de-iced, spokesman Patrick Hogan said. On Saturday, the storm caused the cancellation of nearly 470 flights at the airport.

The wintry grip on the Twin Cities continued to keep the boys of summer off the diamond, forcing the postponement of the third straight Twins-White Sox game. The Yankees and Tigers were rained out Saturday in Detroit and had planned to play a double-header on Sunday, but the first game of Sunday's twin bill was also postponed, leaving just the night game.

Two northeastern Wisconsin communities, Tigerton and Big Falls, received more than 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow over the weekend, the National Weather Service in Green Bay reported. Parts of the state that were already blanketed were getting a second helping of snow on Sunday.

The storm finally let up in South Dakota, allowing the airport in the state's largest city, Sioux Falls, to reopen for the first time since Thursday. Interstates 90 and 29 in parts of eastern South Dakota also reopened, and no-travel advisories were lifted across the state border in southwestern Minnesota. The weather service predicted that a large swath of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, could get up to 20 inches of snow by the time the storm moves eastward into New England.

Keith White, a weather service meteorologist in Marquette, Michigan, said moderate to heavy snow was falling Sunday morning in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. He said more than a foot was possible by early Monday in the communities of Ishpeming and Negaunee, west of Marquette. Powerful winds knocked out power to thousands of customers in Michigan, which was expected to get more snow and ice throughout the weekend.

The weather service also warned of potential coastal flooding along Lake Michigan in Wisconsin and Illinois, where Chicago residents were warned that waves could reach as high as 18 feet.

There have been three deaths blamed on the storm system, which stretched from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. A sleeping 2-year-old girl in Louisiana was killed when a tree fell on her family's recreational vehicle early Saturday. A Wisconsin woman was killed when she lost control of her minivan on slick roads and veered into an oncoming SUV. And an Idaho truck driver was killed when his semitrailer struck a semi in western Nebraska that had been stranded on a highway by the bad weather.

In Arkansas, a tornado ripped through the tiny Ozark Mountain town of Mountainburg on Friday, injuring at least four people. Video showed uprooted trees, overturned cars, damaged buildings and downed power lines. Powerful winds also damaged several buildings at the University of Central Arkansas, though no injuries were reported there.

The storm made its mark in Texas, where hail the size of hen eggs fell south of Dallas, according to meteorologist Patricia Sanchez. In Austin, fire officials said strong winds helped spread the flames after lightning struck and badly damaged two houses.

Related Content
Storm expected Sunday night spurs warnings of possible flash floods, landslides in Western Pa.
An intense rainstorm that swept through Missouri on Saturday is moving rapidly toward Western Pennsylvania and could cause flash floods and more landslides Sunday night, ...
With rainstorm approaching, Pittsburgh crews again close Forward Avenue/Commercial Street corridor
The city has again closed a landslide-vulnerable stretch of roadway that links Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill and Swisshelm Park neighborhoods. Concerns over heavy rainfall expected Sunday night ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me