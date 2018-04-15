Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Western Pa. flood watch remains in effect until Monday morning

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Sunday, April 15, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Moon issued a flash flood watch for Sunday, April 15, 2018 through 4 a.m. Monday. Heavy rain could flood poor drainage areas and low-lying spots across Western Pennsylvania.
Renatta Signorini / Tribune-Review
The National Weather Service in Moon issued a flash flood watch for Sunday, April 15, 2018 through 4 a.m. Monday. Heavy rain could flood poor drainage areas and low-lying spots across Western Pennsylvania.

Updated 10 hours ago

A thunderstorm striking Western Pennsylvania on Sunday night is expected to dump as much as three inches of rain, prompting concerns over possible river flooding, slippery roads and more landslides.

The National Weather Service in Moon extended its flash flood watch — which had already encompassed much of Western Pennsylvania — to include Beaver County as well as northern West Virginia and Ohio.

The storm will get more intense as the night goes on.

The flash flood watch remains in effect through 4 a.m. Monday.

Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement saying that Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency officials urge residents to stay informed of weather conditions and be prepared in case of flooding.

"Parts of the state could see as much as three inches of rain by the time this system ends," PEMA Director Richard D. Flinn Jr. said. "We're not expecting significant river flooding, but people need to be mindful of the possibility of small creek and stream flooding, and in urban or poor drainage areas where flooding is common."

A flash flood watch indicates that weather conditions make flooding possible but not certain.

A warning would mean that flooding is happening or imminent and residents in areas prone to floods should get to high ground immediately.

Meteorologists expect 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall by Monday morning.

Traffic delays and road closures are likely for many morning commuters.

Drivers who fail to obey road closures, traffic signs and speed restrictions amid the hazardous conditions could face increased fines — especially if emergency responders are called to help, the governor's office said.

Among notable road closures:

• The landslide-damaged Forward Avenue/Commercial Street corridor linking Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill and Swisshelm neighborhoods has been closed , again. One inbound lane could reopen as early as Monday morning, city officials said.

• Brodhead Road is closed between Flaugherty Run Road and Shafer Road in Moon, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Sunday, adding a slide occurred last week in the same location.

PEMA urged all drivers to avoid trying to travel on flooded roads. Officials pointed out that even if the water doesn't appear very deep, the road could be washed away under the water or otherwise unsafe.

Rain showers are expected turn into snow showers by Monday afternoon, with more snow possible Tuesday.

It's the wettest start ever to a year in greater Pittsburgh.

Between Jan. 1 and April 7, the region logged 16.18 inches of precipitation.

The typical amount for this time of year is 8.86 inches.

View the weather services's live radar coverage here.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me