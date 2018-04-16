Landslides reported as flood warning remains in effect

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Weather Service has updated its flood warning to extend until 10 a.m. Monday for Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The flood warning means that flooding is happening or is imminent.

Motorists Monday morning should be alert for ponded water, landslides, and road closures.

About 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain fell in the region from Sunday into early Monday, according to Pat Herald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

Tracking where the heaviest rain will fall during the morning commute now on Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/BjPgUFvDJe — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) April 16, 2018

Some locations that may experience flooding, according to the National Weather Service include Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, Wheeling, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Moon, McMurray, and Weirton.

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, Herald did not expect an appreciable amount of rain later Monday morning.

However, the flooding later Monday morning will be caused the water run-off from the rain and won't be evident until daybreak, he said.

Rain will taper to showers this morning as a cold front crosses the Upper Ohio Region. Several Areal Flood Warnings remain in effect - motorists should be alert for ponded water, landslides, and road-closure barriers. NWS Pittsburgh Radar -> https://t.co/R38AcFOdTY pic.twitter.com/xc7vde1CkL — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 16, 2018

River water rose to 18 feet Monday morning closing the Mon wharf for parking, which will stayed closed through Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, according to Herald. The Ohio River is expected to crest at 20.5 feet early Tuesday. That high water will also flood the North Shore walk, he added.

Recent landslides and road slides include one in Beaver County on Route 68 between the Shippingport Bridge and Wolf Run Road, which was reported at 2 a.m. Monday, according to Herald.

A landslide has closed one lane of Hunter Road in Verona Monday, according to the Tribune-Review's news partner WPXI.

Allegheny County reported the inbound lane closure of 500 Baldwin Rd. in Pittsburgh Hays neighborhood.

Pittsburgh/Hays: Road closure - 500 Baldwin Rd; inbound lane closed due to the shoulder of the roadway collapsing into the creek. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 16, 2018

Road closures from the weekend:

• The landslide-damaged Forward Avenue/Commercial Street corridor linking Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill and Swisshelm neighborhoods has been closed, again.

• Brodhead Road is closed between Flaugherty Run Road and Shafer Road in Moon, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Sunday, adding a slide occurred last week in the same location.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.