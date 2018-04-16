Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Landslides reported as flood warning remains in effect

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, April 16, 2018, 5:21 a.m.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review

Updated 8 minutes ago

The National Weather Service has updated its flood warning to extend until 10 a.m. Monday for Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The flood warning means that flooding is happening or is imminent.

Motorists Monday morning should be alert for ponded water, landslides, and road closures.

About 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain fell in the region from Sunday into early Monday, according to Pat Herald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

Some locations that may experience flooding, according to the National Weather Service include Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, Wheeling, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Moon, McMurray, and Weirton.

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, Herald did not expect an appreciable amount of rain later Monday morning.

However, the flooding later Monday morning will be caused the water run-off from the rain and won't be evident until daybreak, he said.

River water rose to 18 feet Monday morning closing the Mon wharf for parking, which will stayed closed through Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, according to Herald. The Ohio River is expected to crest at 20.5 feet early Tuesday. That high water will also flood the North Shore walk, he added.

Recent landslides and road slides include one in Beaver County on Route 68 between the Shippingport Bridge and Wolf Run Road, which was reported at 2 a.m. Monday, according to Herald.

A landslide has closed one lane of Hunter Road in Verona Monday, according to the Tribune-Review's news partner WPXI.

Allegheny County reported the inbound lane closure of 500 Baldwin Rd. in Pittsburgh Hays neighborhood.

Pittsburgh/Hays: Road closure - 500 Baldwin Rd; inbound lane closed due to the shoulder of the roadway collapsing into the creek.

— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 16, 2018

Road closures from the weekend:

• The landslide-damaged Forward Avenue/Commercial Street corridor linking Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill and Swisshelm neighborhoods has been closed, again.

• Brodhead Road is closed between Flaugherty Run Road and Shafer Road in Moon, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Sunday, adding a slide occurred last week in the same location.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me