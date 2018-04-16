Hospital suing W.Va. jail over inmate's $168K unpaid medical bills
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A hospital is suing the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Authority over an inmate's unpaid medical bills worth more than $168,000.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Cabell Huntington Hospital said in a lawsuit filed this month that the authority and Kanawha County Commission haven't paid for an inmate's 19-day hospital stay in early 2016.
According to the lawsuit, Arthur L. Edens, 61, “sustained serious injuries” at South Central Regional Jail a day after he was arrested. He was taken to the Huntington hospital's emergency room. The lawsuit doesn't indicate the type of injuries or why the man wasn't taken to a hospital closer to the jail.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the jail authority is responsible for medical bills, which the lawsuit claims totals $168,985.65. A Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman declined to comment.