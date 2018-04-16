Police probing Indiana County death; foul play not suspected

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police said they don't suspect foul play in the death of a Saltsburg-area man whose body they found Monday morning in a wooded area of Conemaugh Township, Indiana County.

Edward James Jones, 68, of Nowrytown Road, was pronounced dead by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman at 10:24 a.m. where he was found, about a quarter mile off Route 286 outside Saltsburg Borough.

Officials are investigating the cause and manner of the death.

Jones was last in contact with his wife Saturday morning and was reported missing by her at about 7:13 a.m. Monday, Overman said.

Firefighters from Saltsburg and Tunnelton and a water rescue team from Bell Township were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. to help in the search for Jones.

Funeral arrangements for Jones were being handled by the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home in Avonmore.

