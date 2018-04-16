Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Fayette mom reaches tentative plea deal for permitting 14-year-old to have gun stash

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, April 16, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Lenora Ann Hendrix, 45, of Henry Clay Township, Fayette County
Lenora Ann Hendrix, 45, of Henry Clay Township, Fayette County

Updated 11 hours ago

The mother of the Uniontown Area High School student who allegedly plotted in January to shoot four classmates at school reached a tentative plea agreement Monday on a reduced charge of unlawfully permitting the youth to keep weapons in his bedroom, her attorney said.

Lenora Ann Hendrix, 45, of Henry Clay Township was charged by state police with a felony count of knowingly and intentionally providing a firearm to a minor.

Just prior to her scheduled preliminary hearing before District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower reduced the charges to a misdemeanor.

Hendrix's attorney, Shane M. Gannon of Connellsville, said the agreement, which still has to be approved by a Common Pleas judge, will allow her to enter the county's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first time, nonviolent offenders.

Similar to probation, an ARD term can last up to two years and may include community service and a fine.

“It's actually less stringent than criminal probation,” Gannon said.

Bower could not be reached for comment after the proceeding.

Hendrix has no prior criminal record.

“It will also allow her record to be expunged upon completion of terms set by a judge... and there will be no admission of guilt,” Gannon said.

“We (Hendrix and Gannon) believe this would allow the best results for everyone involved here,” Gannon said.

Gannon noted that Hendrix, a single mother, “has never been in trouble in her life.”

He said her son had a hunting license and completed a hunter's safety course.

Hendrix's 14-year-old son, a freshman at the school, was arrested Jan. 25 after a student said she overheard him talking on a school bus about shooting four students at the high school. He was charged in juvenile court with making terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempting to cause a catastrophe.

The student who heard the threat may have thwarted the youth's plan when she informed her parents, who notified police. Troopers went to the suspect's home to interview him and Hendrix and obtained a search warrant.

After the teen's arrest, Bower reported state police seized a cache of weapons from the boy's bedroom and “were able to avert a catastrophe.”

In the criminal complaint against Hendrix, Trooper Wesley Wilson wrote that during an interview she told troopers “she permits her son to store firearms in his bedroom to teach him responsibility and ‘to let him grow up.'”

Police said they confiscated five firearms from the boy's bedroom, including a .22 Magnum Research rifle, a 20-gauge shotgun, a Mossburg .22 rifle, an Ithaca .22 rifle and a Western Auto .22 revolver.

Troopers took two machetes, throwing knives, a crossbow with arrows and bulk ammunition from the room, police said.

The disposition of the teen's case is not public information because he is a minor. Hendrix remains free on signature bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me