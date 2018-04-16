Fayette mom reaches tentative plea deal for permitting 14-year-old to have gun stash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The mother of the Uniontown Area High School student who allegedly plotted in January to shoot four classmates at school reached a tentative plea agreement Monday on a reduced charge of unlawfully permitting the youth to keep weapons in his bedroom, her attorney said.

Lenora Ann Hendrix, 45, of Henry Clay Township was charged by state police with a felony count of knowingly and intentionally providing a firearm to a minor.

Just prior to her scheduled preliminary hearing before District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower reduced the charges to a misdemeanor.

Hendrix's attorney, Shane M. Gannon of Connellsville, said the agreement, which still has to be approved by a Common Pleas judge, will allow her to enter the county's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first time, nonviolent offenders.

Similar to probation, an ARD term can last up to two years and may include community service and a fine.

“It's actually less stringent than criminal probation,” Gannon said.

Bower could not be reached for comment after the proceeding.

Hendrix has no prior criminal record.

“It will also allow her record to be expunged upon completion of terms set by a judge... and there will be no admission of guilt,” Gannon said.

“We (Hendrix and Gannon) believe this would allow the best results for everyone involved here,” Gannon said.

Gannon noted that Hendrix, a single mother, “has never been in trouble in her life.”

He said her son had a hunting license and completed a hunter's safety course.

Hendrix's 14-year-old son, a freshman at the school, was arrested Jan. 25 after a student said she overheard him talking on a school bus about shooting four students at the high school. He was charged in juvenile court with making terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempting to cause a catastrophe.

The student who heard the threat may have thwarted the youth's plan when she informed her parents, who notified police. Troopers went to the suspect's home to interview him and Hendrix and obtained a search warrant.

After the teen's arrest, Bower reported state police seized a cache of weapons from the boy's bedroom and “were able to avert a catastrophe.”

In the criminal complaint against Hendrix, Trooper Wesley Wilson wrote that during an interview she told troopers “she permits her son to store firearms in his bedroom to teach him responsibility and ‘to let him grow up.'”

Police said they confiscated five firearms from the boy's bedroom, including a .22 Magnum Research rifle, a 20-gauge shotgun, a Mossburg .22 rifle, an Ithaca .22 rifle and a Western Auto .22 revolver.

Troopers took two machetes, throwing knives, a crossbow with arrows and bulk ammunition from the room, police said.

The disposition of the teen's case is not public information because he is a minor. Hendrix remains free on signature bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.