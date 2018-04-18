More-than-average snow this month still not close to setting records

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The snow falling across the flowers and budding trees Tuesday was a reminder that for Southwestern Pennsylvania, winter can linger long into spring — and we're not even close to the record for the latest snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service office in Moon, the latest recorded snow in the Pittsburgh region fell May 31, 1893. If only counting more than a trace of accumulation, there was a half-inch on May 25, 1925, and 3.1 inches May 9, 1966.

If this April has seemed unusually snowy, that's because it has been: The 30-year average snow accumulation for this month is just 1.5 inches, but the weather service's office in Moon has measured 6.4 inches so far in April, 2018. Though it wasn't yet recorded online, the service measured another tenth of an inch Tuesday.

The snowiest April on record was in 1901, when 13.5 inches were recorded, mostly in a 12.7-inch dump that occurred April 3 of that year.

“This is late-February weather in mid-April,” said weather service meteorologist Bob Coblentz.

He said temperatures should warm up and get back toward the average of highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s toward the end of the week and this weekend, but he called April and early May a “black hole” for forecasting whether things will warm up.

“Right now, the odds are decreasing that we'll get more (snow or sub-freezing temperatures) after today, but you never say ‘never' in this business,” Coblentz said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.