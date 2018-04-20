Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Police: Indiana County mom charged with striking daughter with car

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, April 20, 2018, 12:36 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

A 54-year-old Indiana County mother was accused this week of intentionally hitting her adult daughter with a car during an argument outside a Blairsville tobacco shop.

Theresa M. Simms of Blairsville was charged Thursday with aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, simple assault and careless driving by borough police in connection with the incident that occurred about 6:38 p.m. Monday outside the Tobacco Outlet store at 44 West Market St.

Officer Andrew W. Ong reported that the victim, Megan Russell, 33, also of Blairsville, had to be airlifted by medical helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Hospital in Johnstown, where she had surgery on her injured right arm.

Ong reported in court documents that Simms denied intentionally striking Russell with her 2007 Ford Focus, saying it was accidental.

However, Ong reported that police filed the complaints after interviewing a male passenger in the car, Alfred Yanhert, and reviewing a surveillance video.

Ong said in court documents that he was called to investigate a vehicle-pedestrian accident and discovered Russell “walking in circles on the sidewalk in pain.”

Russell told police that her mother struck her with the vehicle, Ong said in court papers.

Yanhert, who was in the back seat of the car, told Ong that Russell and Simms were arguing about a public assistance card and “he thinks Simms intentionally struck Russell.”

Officers later reviewed a video surveillance tape that shows Simms going into the store, then returning to the driver's seat, with Russell in the passenger seat, and the pair appear to begin arguing.

Ong reported that the video allegedly shows Russell exit the vehicle “still yelling” and Simms then appears to accelerate in reverse toward Russell, striking her with an open door.

Video shows Russell was knocked “out of her shoes and into a parking meter” after she was struck, Ong said.

Neither Simms nor Russell could be reached for comment.

Simms was mailed the complaint via summons by District Judge Jennifer Rega. A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 23 before Rega.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

