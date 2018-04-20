Donora deli owner bought, exchanged food stamps, authorities say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Donora deli owner and former councilman is accused of buying or exchanging federal food order coupons, stamps, authorization cards or access devices — paying customers 50 cents on the dollar.

State police also charged Jimmie Brantner Coulter, 64, of McKean Avenue, Donora, with fraudulent traffic in food orders, theft by deception and access device fraud to obtain or try to obtain almost $2,700.

Exchanges happened in his business, Ondray's Deli on Allen Avenue, authorities said. The charges were approved by a grand jury, according to an affidavit.

Authorities said in court papers that in September, Coulter rang up $101.50 through an ACCESS card on a cash register, gave a confidential informant who had bought $1.50 in food items $50 and kept $50; a trooper also made purchases. Court papers state Coulter is a former Donora borough councilman.

Coulter was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bond pending a May 5 preliminary hearing.

Records show he is represented by attorney Steven M. Toprani, who wasn't available for comment. Coulter couldn't be reached, and messages left at the deli weren't returned.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.